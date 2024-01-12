Meet Andie MacDowell's famous children – and you'll definitely recognize them

Andie MacDowell has been in the public eye for decades and has starred in iconic movies including Groundhog Day and Four Weddings and a Funeral – but she's not the only famous face in her family.

The 65-year-old is a mother to three children whom she shares with her ex-husband of 13 years, Paul Qualley – a rancher and former model. Two of their kids have followed in Andie's footsteps and made a name for themselves in the entertainment industry.

"My kids were always my priority and being a mother was the most important aspect of my life," she told Interview Magazine in 2021. "But I was competitive, and I did want to work, so I was always balancing both of those aspects of my life." c

© Instagram Andie MacDowell is very close with her children

Andie is proud of how she raised her children, Margaret, Rainey, and Justin Qualley, who are all successful in their own right. "I've done my job and I've done my job well because my kids are all making their own choices for themselves and developing into the people that they're supposed to be," she told People.

"The most important thing that you will teach your children is to be independent."

Meet Andie's three children below…

Justin Qualley

© Getty Images Andie with her son Justin Qualley

Eldest child Justin, 37, is the only one of Andie and Paul's kids to carve a career for himself away from the spotlight, although he has accompanied his mom to public events on occasion.

The dad-of-one works as a real estate agent in Montana, where he lives, and enjoys a quiet life with his family. "My son never looks at his phone, he does not live a life online," Andie previously shared.

Justin became a first-time father in 2022 to a daughter, Cozette, whom he shares with his wife, Nicolette. The couple got married in June 2023, with Andie sharing several photos of their special day on Instagram.

© Instagram Justin Qualley got married in June 2023

She also penned a touching message, which read: "We wept heartfelt tears because we saw deep love standing in front of us. Yes, we played, we laughed we partied, we had fun and so much joy.

"But standing in front of us at that moment were two people taking each other extremely seriously, setting a tone for a life together. A perfect wedding full of love."

Rainey Qualley

© Getty Images Andie with her daughter Rainey Qualley

Like her mother, Rainey, 34, pursued a career in show business. In 2012, she made her acting debut in the film Mighty Fine, which also starred Andie. She has also appeared in other films such as Oceans 8, Perfect, and the TV show, Mad Men, alongside modeling for brands including Louis Vuitton, Bulgari, and Gucci.

Away from acting and modeling, however, Rainey is best known for her music, which she releases under the name Rainsford. So far, she has released three Eps, 2015's Turn Down the Lights, 2018's Emotional Support Animal and 2023's So that was my Dream.

© Getty Images Rainey Qualley is a musician and actress

In 2022, she revealed that she is working on a debut album, telling Spin: "A lot of the music that I have put out so far has been very 'sad girl'. I wrote a lot of songs in heartache and that felt really important — and it was at the time — but I want to write stuff that comes from a more joyful place. I'm also just happier now."

Rainey's happiness may have something to do with her boyfriend, musician Kane Ritchotte. The couple was first spotted together in 2023 and he was her date to her sister, Margaret's wedding. Before Kane, Rainey was in a long-term relationship with Lewis Pullman, the son of actor Bill Pullman and his wife Tamara Hurwitz.

Margaret Qualley

© Getty Images Andie and her daughter Margaret Qualley

The most famous of the Qualley children must be the youngest, Margaret. The 29-year-old made her acting debut in the film, Palo Alto and received high praise for appearing in HBO's The Leftovers.

More recently, she has starred in big blockbusters such as The Nice Guys and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, before landing a career-defining role in Netflix's Maid. She will next be seen in the Emma Stone-led movie, Poor Things.

For Maid, Margaret was nominated for an Emmy and starred alongside her mom, who she suggested for the role of her on-screen mother in the limited series. "I got to work with somebody that I've grown up admiring since the fricking get-go — my very first idol," Margaret told The Hollywood Reporter.

Before she followed her mother's footsteps into acting, she started training as a ballet dancer and moved to New York City when she was 16 to attend the American Ballet Theatre.

She also worked as a model but quit after four months because she "realized it wasn't good for me." However, she has since appeared in campaigns for luxury brands including Chanel and KENZO.

Like her brother, Margaret is also married and tied the knot with musician and producer, Jack Antonoff, on August 19, 2023, in front of her family and a star-studded guestlist including Taylor Swift.

© Getty Images Andie with her daughters Rainey (L) and Margaret (R) Qualley

"I've always dreamt of getting married. There's a girly-girl part of me that's thought about what my wedding would be like," she told Harper's Bazaar in 2021. "And I've dreamt of having kids. I'm a real romantic in that way."

