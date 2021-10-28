Gavin and Stacey star 'quits acting' to focus on career change But what about the next special?

Gavin and Stacey has a hugely talented ensemble cast – but there can surely be no show with Stacey herself! Joanna Page has revealed that she is keen to continue presenting rather than acting.

The star, who is set to welcome her fourth child, opened up about her career to The Mirror, explaining: "It's such a great job. You're working with people who make you laugh all day long like Rob Brydon. The Christmas special felt like a big reunion. I [just] really enjoy presenting and it works a lot better with a family as you don't have to go away for weeks on end. For the first six months after I had Eva, I was away working filming two shows back-to-back."

She continued: "I had my mum looking after her on set but it was so tough as all I wanted to do was spend time with my new baby… I love just being myself and chatting to people. It can be a lot more fun than sitting alone in a trailer for hours learning lines, then going out to do a scene where you're pretending to be ­somebody else."

But what about the next Christmas special? We're sure that Joanna will (hopefully) be convinced to take part in what James Corden has said will be the last ever special of the hit show. Chatting on This Morning, he said: "I hope so much that we get to do one as I think it would be strange to leave it where we left it."

On whether Smithy would have said yes, he admitted: "I honestly don't know the answer, I have no idea. I'm as excited to find out as you are. I don't know!" He continued: "Really, it's just about finding the time to do it, and finding out if it's good enough. Nobody wants an episode that doesn't deliver. We've got to let the tanks fill up again."

