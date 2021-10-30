AJ Odudu's huge hair transformation for Strictly Come Dancing - photos

It's safe to say that we are utterly obsessed with AJ Odudu. From her amazing dance skills to her stunning costumes and her chemistry with dance partner Kai Widdrington, she is quickly becoming one of our favourite Strictly Come Dancing contestants ever.

The star has put in lots of work to prepare for the show, and even underwent a huge hair transformation two days before taking to the stage for the first time. On her Instagram Story back in September, AJ shared a video where she could be seen cutting off her long locks, saying: "Honeys I'm home!" before adding: "and playtime is over for Kai, as the braid is going."

The pair had previously filmed a fun TikTok clip where Kai could be seen pretending to strum on AJ's braid like a guitar.

The star captioned the video: "What happens when @kaiwidd plays with my hair. Literally. Even my hair's learning how to dance!"

AJ Odudu cut off her long braid before the first Strictly live show

Fans couldn’t get enough of the humorous post, with one commenting: "This is so funny love your partnership," while another added: "You're hilarious," followed by lots of laughing emojis.

AJ has since shared lots of pictures of her new hairdo, and looks absolutely sensational!

Although her long braid may be gone, the pair are still having lots of fun on the show, and recently drove fans wild with their Argentine Tango routine.

AJ has shared lots of stunning pictures since cutting off her braid

The dance is a fan-favourite on the show, and at the end of the routine people noticed an emotionally charged moment between the two, and were left convinced that they may have kissed.

Many fans ended up comparing it to the Argentine Tango performed by Adam Peaty and Katya Jones last week, where at one point it looked like the pair were also about to share a kiss.

"That ending though, we love a deliberate homage to the almost-kiss," joked one, while a second added: "I never saw the Adam and Katya thing.. but I definitely saw the AJ and Kai thing just then."

