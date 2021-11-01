Strictly's Janette Manrara shares sweet memory from early relationship with Aljaz - and it'll melt your heart The Strictly star also gave her verdict on Saturday's Halloween special

Janette Manrara has revealed the sweetest anecdote from her early relationship with husband and Strictly Come Dancing co-star, Aljaz Skorjanec.

MORE: Strictly's Aljaž Škorjanec interrupts judge's comments to take blame for negative comments

The professional dancer and It Takes Two Presenter, who tied the knot with Aljaz in 2017, was chatting to HELLO! on Monday when she opened up about her most precious memories from taking part in Strictly's Halloween celebrations. Watch the video to see what Janette had to say...

WATCH: Janette Manrara joins HELLO! Insider to talk Strictly's Halloween week

"I just love Halloween, my most special moment of Halloween week was in 2014, Aljaz and I did a group dance where it was like Snow White and the Huntsman themed," she began. "And I got to play Snow White and he was the Huntsman. It was one of the first times that Aljaz and I got to lead a group number, at that time we were just boyfriend and girlfriend, we weren't married or anything."

The dancer continued: "We've got one of the moments from the routine photographed and blown up massively in our house because it was such a special moment for us as a couple to do that on Halloween week and to this day it's still one of our favourite pro dances we've ever done."

MORE: Janette Manrara hints at Aljaž Škorjanec's future on the show

MORE: It Takes Two star Janette Manrara shares cryptic post ahead of show

Janette and Aljaz have been together many years now

Janette, who now hosts sister show It Takes Two, also gave her verdict on this year's Halloween festivities, and also opened up about the moment her husband took responsibility for some harsh criticism from the judges after dancing a couple's choice routine with Sara Davies.

"I think Sara and Aljaz this weekend really challenged themselves. And I know that challenging yourself comes with risk, but I was really proud they did it anyway. Sara has such an admiration and a respect for dancing, and it made sense for her to be the queen of the night and leading the dragons.

"I was obviously gutted they got harsh comments and scores, as a wife and friend, I was so happy that people still got behind them and voted them through."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.