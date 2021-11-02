Janette Manrara reveals the real reason why Giovanni and Rose received a perfect score on Halloween week How amazing was Rose and Giovanni's Tango?

It Takes Two star Janette Manrara has opened up about the real reason that Giovanni Pernice and Rose Ayling-Ellis received a perfect score from the judges during Halloween week.

MORE: Strictly fans are praising Adam Peaty for sweet hidden mics moment

Speaking about the pair, who made history having received a score of 10 from all four judges so early in the competition, Janette explained during HELLO!'s Strictly Insider: "Besides the fact that she danced it technically brilliant, Rose has this amazing ability to really perform, and that comes from her acting and her ability to portray characters.

WATCH: Janette chats Halloween week on It Takes Two

"Her acting that she delivered as the ice queen made the dancing go up another level… the hair and makeup team and the props department – really – we didn't get a Halloween week last year and they more than made up for it this year!

"Rose and Giovanni's Tango was no exception because she just looked amazing… it was so deserving of a perfect score!"

How incredible was the Tango?

Rose recently opened up about her Strictly journey to HELLO!, saying: "Everyone I spoke to beforehand who has done Strictly said it's the best experience and it really is.

MORE: Strictly's Giovanni Pernice and Rose Ayling-Ellis make Strictly history with performance

DISCOVER: Everything you need to know about Strictly star Rose Ayling-Ellis' love life

"Even when I'm lying in bed at four in the morning with the steps running round in my head, thinking, 'Noooo, I need sleep!' and even when we have a bad day and I just can't seem to get anything right, I love it and I don't want it to end."

Janette opened up about their amazing score

She also spoke about how searches for 'learn sign language' have sky-rocketed since she joined Strictly saying: "That is exactly why I'm doing this and why I now want to stay, week after week. I love it when someone gets in touch to tell me about a child who was self-conscious about signing but now wants to learn more, or children who'd hidden their hearing aids but are now wearing their hair up to show it off. It's like being deaf is cool now!

"I hope that by seeing me on TV, they see that they really can do anything they want to because I didn't have that growing up.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.