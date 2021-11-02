Strictly fans are praising Adam Peaty for sweet hidden mics moment Have you watched the hidden mics clip yet?

Strictly Come Dancing fans are calling Adam Peaty a perfect gentleman in a sweet moment revealed in the hidden mics clip following Saturday night's Halloween special.

The clip reveals what the dancing pros and their partners say to one another during their performances and have been a popular feature for fans. The dancing couples were seriously in the zone this week, with many of the pros giving their partners reminders of dance moves – but viewers were loving a sweet moment between Adam and his partner, Katya Jones, after he helped her climb out of the prop piano at the end of their dance.

After the pair completed their Viennese Waltz to Moonlight Sonata, Katya can be heard saying: "Well done you! Help me out," to which Adam sweetly replied: "My pleasure!" Speaking about the moment, one viewer tweeted: " What a gentleman @adam_peaty is at the end there, 'my pleasure'. Love him."

Katya and Adam found themselves in the bottom two on Sunday night alongside Judi Love and Graziano Primo, but the judges unanimously saved Katya and Adam. Craig Revel Horwood said: "I think it’s a tough year for celebrities to sign up for Strictly, there is so much dance talent that you are competing with. All that being said, I have a personal preference and that personal preference, on their dance tonight, is Adam and Katya."

Did you enjoy their performance?

Motsi Mabuse added: "I have to say that the dance-off was really great, it was great to watch both couples dancing on the dancefloor. The decision was made for me and so I have to say that the couple that I will be saving is Adam and Katya."

Anton Du Beke concluded: "When these two couples danced these dances last night, I gave them the same mark. Watching them tonight, they both made mistakes, but the couple who pushed through with their routine in a stronger way is Adam and Katya."

