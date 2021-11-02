Joe Lycett reveals major worry about taking part in Who Do You Think You Are? Would you like to go onto the BBC show?

Joe Lycett has opened up about taking part in Who Do You Think You Are?, admitting that he was worried that he would discover that he came from "a long line of bad eggs". Chatting about the experience to BBC, he said he found it "terrifying and fascinating in equal measure.

"The producers are very smart in not telling you anything until you are on camera, so everything was a surprise. Sometimes surprises are nice. Sometimes they're not."

Joe's episode, which airs on Tuesday, focuses on a family member named Robert. Describing him, Joe said: "He's on my mum's side, a massively complicated character. He came from a particularly poor background and tried to escape by joining the military forces. But as you can imagine, that came with its own challenges!"

The comedian also revealed that there was a possibility that Robert was gay, explaining: "Queer stories from the past are pretty difficult to find as they were rarely documented. Robert's could just have been an intense friendship with a man, or something more.

"Either way, they had incredibly strong feelings for one another that became poisonous. It became difficult for me to see Robert's story clearly, as I had so little to go on and couldn't work out how much of his story I was applying my own history onto. Regardless, what happened was very dramatic!"

Joe is set to appear on Who Do You Think You Are?

Joe often speaks about his own sexuality as bisexual in his stand-up comedy routine, and previously opened up to the Birmingham Mail, explaining: "It's something I will talk about more in my stand-up act, as sexuality is a fascinating aspect of human life.

"Alan Carr is an out and proud gay man but there isn’t a famous bisexual equivalent – it’s a lot rarer. There are actually a lot of people who deny that bisexuality exists and say it’s just someone being indecisive. I originally came out as gay when I was a teenager, then backtracked when I thought I had closed off the market a bit!"

