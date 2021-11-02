DWTS' JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson's shocking placement explained

Dancing with the Stars viewers received a shock when they saw season-long frontrunners JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson end up in the bottom two in the latest episode.

The judges and host Tyra Banks were equally as surprised to see them in that position as all of them unanimously voted to save the duo.

Even eliminated contestant Mike "The Miz" Mizanin had visibly resigned himself to his fate despite the judges' praise for him after the bottom two was revealed.

For the entirety of the season, JoJo and Jenna proved themselves to be strong contenders for the mirrorball trophy, having had one of the top scores in every episode.

The pair were even the recipient of the season's first perfect 40 for their Grease Night performance, and scored a second consecutive 40 for their Horror Night routine.

The new episode saw them dance the tango to Queen's Body Language and receive praise from the judges, ending the night with a 39, the highest of all the first round performances.

However, despite their strong routines and effusive praise all season long, they have had detractors in the fanbase who have termed them as "favorites."

JoJo and Jenna landed in the bottom two despite their high scoring routines

In an Instagram post shared by the show after their latest performance, several fans called the judges out, claiming they were given higher scores than they deserved.

One commented: "WHAT!!!???? I disagree with the scores," with another saying: "I didn't think this was her best work tonight," and a third also adding: "They're not bad BUT I knew they'd score high. Judges have their favorites everyone season. They're the lucky ones this season."

Fans have in the past not taken as kindly to contestants that score high right off the bat and continue getting perfect scores, with the fact that JoJo herself came into this competition with professional dance experience not helping matters.

As a result, the popularity of several other underrated contestants like Iman Shumpert, Melora Hardin, and even The Miz have risen.

However, JoJo and Jenna have just as passionate of a fanbase rallying behind them, leaving comments like: "AMAZING! So sassy," and: "Jojo and Jenna are the best by far."

Several fans believe JoJo and Jenna are being favored by the judges

And with the judges behind them, it's highly likely that the duo won't be seeing the bottom two again for a bit.

