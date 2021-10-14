NCIS: Hawai'i's Vanessa Lachey shares unexpected news following Mark Harmon's exit Are you a fan of the spinoff series?

NCIS: Hawai'i star Vanessa Lachey has shared some incredible news about the future of the NCIS spinoff following Mark Harmon's exit from the franchise's main series.

The 40-year-old leads the cast of the new series as Jane Tennant, the Special Agent in Charge of a team of agents based in the Aloha State, and took to Twitter this week to share a special video with fans.

WATCH: See Vanessa Lachay as Jane Tennant in the first trailer for NCIS: Hawai'i

Joined by co-stars Kai Holman and Enver Gjokaj on the set of the drama, where filming is still ongoing, she said: "Aloha everyone. We are in the middle of shooting a scene in Tennant's car, and we have some amazing news," Vanessa said as she was joined by co-stars Kai Holman and Enver Gjokaj. "NCIS Hawai'i has just been picked up for a full season!

"We want to thank CBS and all of you guys, the amazing fans who watched every week and made us number one in our time slot. We can't wait to bring you more action-packed episodes from the beautiful island of Hawai'i."

The news comes after Gibbs actor Mark announced his dramatic exit from the franchise's main series, NCIS. On Monday night's episode, the actor ended his 18-year run as the CBS drama's lead, with his character deciding to retire from law enforcement.

Start your week with some great news! #NCISHawaii has been picked up for a full season! Mahalo. pic.twitter.com/mRNqKu87uJ — NCIS: Hawai'i (@NCISHawaiiCBS) October 11, 2021

While viewers were relieved that the character hadn't been killed off, many were left completely devastated by the surprise announcement nonetheless. Taking to Twitter to discuss after the credits rolled, one upset fan wrote: "You broke my heart completely @NCIS_CBS. NCIS will never be the same without Gibbs."

Another echoed this, tweeting: "I don't think you understand just how much I'm SOBBING right now! Gibbs has made an impact on so many people, and it shatters my heart to see him go."

However, a third added: "I'm gonna miss Gibbs too but you got to realize Mark has been doing NCIS 18 or 19 years and he's 70. He's getting old, he probably wants to spend time with his family. You gotta respect that, especially if you're fans of the show."

