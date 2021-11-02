Chicago Fire to air Christmas holiday special for the first time ever - details Are you a fan of the NBC drama?

In a first for Chicago Fire, the firefighter drama will air its first-ever Christmas episode this year - and we are seriously excited!

Speaking to TV Line, the series' showrunner Derek Haas revealed that the show's upcoming ninth episode, which is set to air in December, will be an extra special festive-themed episode.

"For the first time in years, as long as I can remember, we're doing a holiday episode," he said, promising that the episode will "make the Hallmark Channel jealous".

As for why the NBC show has decided to feature a holiday episode (besides just bringing viewers some festive cheer), Derek explained that episode nine is "kind of on this island by itself" as the only episode airing in December before the show's midseason break, which inspired him to do something exciting with it. "So we thought, 'Hmm, maybe we could do a holiday episode.'"

Fans are hoping for some major Stella and Severide moments in the special festive episode

The TV season runs from September until May, but most network shows usually take a break, usually starting around Thanksgiving in late November and ending around Super Bowl Sunday week in February.

In the same interview, the showrunner also revealed that viewers will see Miranda Rae Mayo's Stella Kidd back on screens "before the end of this calendar year," suggesting that fans can expect to see some major Stellaride moments in the Hallmark-esque episode.

Fans are certainly hoping so. As one wrote on Twitter: "A Hallmark style Chicago Fire episode? We better get some Stella and Severide romance."

Another excited fan theorised: "WHAT IF SEV GIVES STELLA A RING ON THE CHRISTMAS EPISODE?! OMG, PLEASE GIVE US THAT," while a third said: "I'm pretty sure it's gonna be full of Stellaride."

At the end of season nine, audiences saw Stella take the lieutenant exam and pass. At the time, the firehouse did not have a spot for a new lieutenant and it was left unclear if Stella wants to move on or stay with the team. More recently, she has been absent from episodes as she launches her Girls on Fire program in Boston.

