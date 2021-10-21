Dick and Angel reveal heartwarming family update ahead of UK visit The Escape to the Chateau stars are looking forward to their trip!

Escape to the Chateau stars Dick and Angel Strawbridge are clearly looking forward to their upcoming return visit to the UK for the first time in two years.

The couple, who live in their gorgeous chateau in France, will be making a flying visit back to home turf at the end of the month to celebrate the launch of new book – but they have since shared an update with their followers about their upcoming trip.

Posting on Instagram, Dick and Angel revealed they would be looking forward to reuniting with loved ones who they've not seen since the pandemic started, as well as meeting new additions to the family! "A warm-hearted update from Dick & Angel. Next week we will be packing our final bits and heading over to the UK," the post began.

"It's been nearly two years since we visited loved ones and we are going to spend time seeing friends and family. Facetime, Zoom, chatting on the phone has kept us connected, but there is nothing like a hug and sharing that moment together.

We can't wait to meet new additions to our family, tell stories and cheers loved ones that are not here and with that in mind we plan to enjoy every moment." How exciting!

The family are visiting the UK this month

Plenty of their fans flooded the comments section with messages and well-wishes ahead of their journey back to England.

One person said: "Enjoy your time!!! Be safe!!! Can't wait to see you on the tele again!!! Love, love you guys." Another wrote: "Hope u all have a lovely time, looking forward to the new season starting soon."

It's been confirmed that the Strawbridges will make their return to Channel 4 on Sunday 24 October at 8pm. Viewers will also be delighted to hear that the series finale, airing on 12 December, will be an extra magical festive special.

