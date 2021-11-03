Call the Midwife marks major milestone for season 11 We can't wait to be back in Poplar

Call the Midwife has announced some very exciting news – and it means that we're one step closer to season 11! The official Facebook page confirmed that the cast were on their final week of filming the series, writing: "This week marks another milestone in the Call the Midwife story.

"The last week of filming for series 11! We know that our friends in North America are currently enjoying season ten on PBS, so we can tell you that it won't be too long till you can see the latest season.

"Despite all the upheaval the pandemic has wreaked on our schedules in the last few years, we are delighted to be finishing another series at the traditional October/November time around the week of Halloween." The traditional Christmas special will of course air before season 11, which is set to be released in 2022.

During filming over the last October weekend, they revealed that they were also visited by a very unexpected guest, a bat! They wrote: "Our cast members Laura Main (Shelagh) and Stephen McGann (Dr Turner) discovered a rather appropriate little stowaway snoozing in the Nonnatus House building.... a small bat!

Miriam Margolyes is back for the Christmas special

"Barrow Hills, the mansion which serves as our Nonnatus House, is a rather large, ramshackle place, and it's perhaps not surprising that certain creatures find it a suitable place to shelter. As the actors rested in a side room before a new scene, Laura discovered the little thing in a top corner."

The cast and crew left the bat alone, and confirmed it eventually left on its own accord "to find shelter elsewhere".

