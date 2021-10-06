Call the Midwife director announces new show - and it sounds amazing Sign us up for this one!

Call the Midwife director Noreen Kershaw has revealed her new project, and it sounds seriously gripping! The four-part Channel 5 series, Compulsion, is set to air in 2022 - but what can we expect? Get the details here…

Starring Cold Feet actress Leanne Best and The Watch star Anna Chancellor, the story follows paramedic Jenny, who after a fatal train crash develops a gambling addition to try to cope with her PTSD.

The synopsis reads: “Heavily in debt to some dangerous people, help arrives in the form of a good Samaritan Sasha, who offers Jenny a way out. However, Sasha has her own agenda, one which will ultimately force Jenny to take the biggest gamble of her life. For her life. Hayley Mills also stars as Connie Bertram; a fearsome loan shark who holds Jenny’s fate in her hands.” A little bit different from the drama of Poplar then!

Speaking about the show, executive producer Colin McKeown said: “We strive with all of our dramas to get the best cast, the best crew and the best script. With 'Compulsion' we believe we have achieved that.”

Leanne Best is set to star

Channel 5 Deputy Director of Programmes Sebastian Cardwell added: “I’m excited to be adding to our thriving drama slate with another commission for 2022! LA Productions have a wealth of experience creating cutting edge drama, and I’m looking forward to teaming up with them to bring this gripping story to Channel 5 viewers.”

The show is currently filming in Liverpool, and it looks like it’ll be released in 2022, so watch this space!

