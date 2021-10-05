This beloved Call the Midwife star will be returning for season 11 Christmas can't come soon enough!

Call the Midwife fans are already eagerly awaiting the BBC drama's annual Christmas episode which is set to kick off season 11.

But viewers are in for an extra special treat as one of Poplar's most beloved nurses will be making her comeback in the festive episode.

Miriam Margolyes will be reprising her role as Sister Mildred in the episode, which is set to air as part of BBC One's jam-packed Christmas Day schedule. The 80-year-old actress, who is also known for her roles in the Harry Potter films, could be spotted in one of the first-look images of the upcoming special.

The actress, who has been part of the BBC drama since 2018, was sadly absent from season ten due to a number of reasons. While she was reportedly keen to reprise her role, she was abroad when shooting for the episodes began.

According to the Daily Star, Miriam was then unable to get back to the UK due to strict coronavirus travel restrictions. However, it seems that she was able to join the cast when filming for the new season kicked off in April of this year.

Miriam will making her long-awaited comeback in the upcoming festive special

It's not known how many episodes of season 11 Miriam will appear in, but fingers crossed she's back for good!

In the other photos released from the highly-anticipated festive special, Helen George's Trixie Franklin and Leonie Elliott's Lucille Anderson could also be seen, as well as Cliff Parisi, who plays fan favourite Fred Buckle.

The drama has faced a number of setbacks in the past year due to the pandemic, including delayed filming for the 2020 Christmas special as well as a delayed season ten.

However, fans will be glad to hear that production for series 11 is well underway and will most likely return in January 2022, shortly after the airing of the Christmas special.

