Meet A Place in the Sun star Jasmine Harman's husband

Jasmine Harman is best known for her stint on Channel 4's A Place in the Sun helping homeowners look for their dream property in sunny climates.

But when the presenter isn't busy travelling Europe, she can be found at home with her husband and two children. So who is Jasmine married to? Meet her husband here...

WATCH: Jasmine Harman films unseen space inside her home

Jasmine is married to cameraman Jon Boast. The two met while they were both working on A Place in the Sun with Jon as a cameraman and Jasmine as presenter.

The 44-year-old even posted an adorable throwback to their early filming days on her Instagram recently. The happy couple can be seen looking fresh-faced and smiley in the picture, as Jasmine writes in the caption: "#throwbackthursday to 2004 with my darling Hubby!

"Back then we were together 24/7 working on @aplaceinthesunofficial but now we sometimes don't see enough of each other! Miss you @jboasty_dop, my toy boy and the love of my life! Sixteen years later, still smitten! He's going to kill me for this lovey dovey post!!" How cute!

Jasmine met her husband in 2004 while working on A Place in the Sun

Jon and Jasmine eventually tied the knot in 2009 and soon welcomed two adorable children, a son named Albion and a daughter, Joy.

The couple married in 2009

The husband and wife clearly both have very busy jobs but, despite admitting that they don't often see enough of each other, they were fortunate to have more time together over lockdown.

The mum-of-two told the Mirror earlier this year: "Sometimes Jon and I don't see each other for a month at a time because I'll be away for a week and then I get back and he's gone. [Over lockdown] it has been quite nice to be all together as a family.

"I think the kids have really, really enjoyed having their parents around. Neither of us have worked because our industry has just shut down and there's not much filming-wise. You can't do A Place In The Sun from home!"

