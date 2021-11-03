Money Heist season 5 debut final trailer ahead of release date One month to go until the end of the heist

There's only 30 days until the world discovers the fate of The Professor and his gang. On Wednesday, Netflix revealed the official trailer for Money Heist Part 5: Volume 2, the five episodes that will end this heist when they premiere worldwide on 3 December.

Tokyo (played by Úrsula Corberó) died in the last instalment, leaving fans completely devastated. However, the enemy still lurks in the Bank of Spain, wounded but as dangerous as ever.

WATCH: Money Heist release trailer for final installment

Facing their darkest hour and greatest challenge yet, the gang hatch a bold plan to get the gold out without anyone noticing. To make matters worse, the Professor makes the biggest mistake of his life. Season five part one consisted of five gripping episodes, but it was one moment towards the end that got everyone talking – the death of Tokyo.

Tokyo began the series alongside her fellow robbers still held in the Bank of Spain hiding from the Spanish army. Towards the end, Tokyo, who served as the show's narrator, Denver (Jaime Lorente) and Manila (Belén Cuesta) had to split away from the other robbers in order to escape the attack from government forces.

It was this breaking up of the group that resulted in Tokyo becoming vulnerable when under attack. After being severely injured, she told Denver and Manila to escape without her as she sacrificed herself.

Upon being found by Gandía and his army, Tokyo flashed her enemy a smile to signify she was wearing an active grenade before being shot – blowing herself and the others up in the process.

Fans can certainly expect more high intense drama as the show concludes their loose ends when it drops on Netflix next month.

