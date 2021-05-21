Chris Noth will return for Sex and the City revival series - report Mr Big is back!

Fans were devastated earlier this year by reports that Chris Noth was bowing out of the eagerly-anticipated Sex and the City revival series, but we've now got good news.

According to The Daily Mail, the actor will reprise his role as the iconic Mr Big in the HBO spin-off, titled And Just Like That…

He will be joined by two more of the series' most memorable men - John Corbett and David Eigenberg - who have also signed on to appear in the 10-episode series due out later this year.

WATCH: The Sex and the City revival teaser trailer is here!

The publication also revealed that famed costume designer Patricia Field, who is currently working season two of Emily in Paris, will not be returning to style Carrie's iconic looks but will be replaced by stylist Molly Rogers.

However, one character you definitely won't see in the new episodes is straight-talking public relations exec Samantha Jones, played by Kim Cattrall. The actress has made clear her intention not to return following a feud with the show's other leading ladies.

Chris Noth will reprise his role as Carrie's husband Mr Big

Meanwhile, it was announced Wednesday that Grey's Anatomy star Sara Ramirez is set to join the series as the show's first non-binary character, Che Diaz. She is just one of several new characters viewers can look forward to meeting when the series lands on HBO in late 2021.

Earlier this year, Sarah Jessica Parker spilled some details on what viewers can expect from the revival while speaking to Vanity Fair. She confirmed that the show will address the current coronavirus pandemic and the effect it's had on both Carrie and New York City.

The actress said COVID-19 will: "Obviously be part of the storyline because that's the city [these characters] live in," adding that the series will explore "how [the pandemic] has changed relationships once friends disappear".

