Sarah Jessica Parker causes a stir with her appearance in new promo for Sex and the City reboot So many questions

Sarah Jessica Parker ignited a fan frenzy with new photos from the Sex and the City reboot and it's as if no time has passed since she first stepped into her Manolo Blahniks.

The star featured in a new promo for And Just Like That which was shared on Instagram and in it, Sarah's iconic character, Carrie Bradshaw, appeared never to have aged.

In the photo, Sarah was standing in a rather impressive-looking walk-in wardrobe and gazing adoringly at several pairs of designer heels. She wore a towel on her head and looked glowing.

WATCH: Sarah Jessica Parker takes fans behind the scenes of Sex and the City

Behind her were rails of men's suits which would not look out of place on Chris Noth's character, Mr. Big.

Fans immediately began commenting with plenty of them speculating on what the plotline will be. One wrote: "It's the wedding shoes," and another added: "There are man suits in the back! They are not killing Mr Big!!! Thank you @justlikethatmax my heart couldn’t handle another loss."

Many said they couldn't wait for December when the series will launch on HBO Max and there were numerous mentions of how "excited" they are.

Sarah looks as youthful as ever in her new role

The reboot will see the return of all the original stars of the iconic show, except Kim Cattrall, who has repeatedly stated she is not interested in reprising her role.

The original series, which ran from 1998–2004, starred Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw, Cynthia Nixon as Miranda Hobbes, Kristin Davis as Charlotte York and Kim Cattrall as Samantha Jones.

They looked to have had a blast filming the new series

The series was followed by two films, one in 2008 and a sequel in 2010. A third movie, which was announced in 2017, was axed just weeks before filming began.

The new series will navigate the complicated livesand friendships of the women in their 50s.

