Money for Nothing: meet the team of presenters and designers The team transform thrown-away items

Money for Nothing is the BBC daytime show that sees the presenters take items that other people have disposed of and transform them into desirable items, with the help of designers.

MORE: Stacey Solomon's Sort Your Life Out: everything you need to know

Once the items are transformed, they are then sold and the profits are returned to the person who disposed of the item originally. But who are the team that help to upcycle the items?

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Repair Shop leaves guest in tears after Will Kirk's impressive repair

Who are the presenters?

The show is presented by Sarah Moore, Jacqui Joseph, JJ Chalmers who rescue disposed items from council refuse collection sites before handing them over to the expert team of designers.

Sarah Moore

Sarah is a presenter, designer and writer who is best-known for winning BBC Two’s The Great Interior Design Challenge as well as presenting Money for Nothing.

MORE: The Repair Shop's Will Kirk breaks down in tears after emotional moment in new episode

MORE: Shetland: viewers "mindblown" by detail in third episode

She released two books in 2011 and 2013, Homemade Gifts Vintage Style and Vintage Home, and has a passion for vintage fabrics, wallpapers and haberdashery.

Sarah is a writer and designer

Jacqui Joseph

Jacqui is a television presenter and producer who has worked on a wide range of shows including Lorraine, This Morning and The Alan Titchmarsh Show.

As well as working in TV, Jacqui has a passion for fashion and has her own design company Jacqui Joseph Designs which sells a variety of beautiful homeware.

Jacqui is television presenter and producer

JJ Chalmers

As well as being a TV presenter, JJ is an Invictus Games medallist who was injured in a bomb blast in Afghanistan in 2011, while serving as a Royal Marine.

JJ also took part in the 18th series of Strictly Come Dancing in 2020 where he was partnered with Amy Dowden. The pair made it to the quarter finals before exiting the show.

JJ was on the 18th series of Strictly Come Dancing

Who are the designers?

The designers take the disposed of items and transform them into bespoke and valuable pieces using their expert skills.

Zoe Murphy

Zoe is a printed pattern designer who reconstructs mid-century furniture and adds bright and colourful prints that are 1950s inspired. She places particular emphasis on the importance of re-using material in her work, which is ethically and ecologically strong.

MORE: Guilt: BBC issues apology after fans left furious watching recent episode

Zoe is a printed pattern designer

Jay Blades

Jay is a modern furniture restorer and eco-designer who is motivated by his work with disengaged and disadvantaged young people and is devoted to sustainability and social enterprise. You may recognise Jay from the BBC’s other design show The Repair Shop.

You may recognise Jay from The Repair Shop

Bex Simon

Bex is an artist, blacksmith and metalworker who blends traditional craft with contemporary design and modern methods of fabrication. Her designs embody her fascination with the contrast between organic, natural forms and hard industrial materials.

Bex is an artist, blacksmith and metalworker

Forest and Found

Artists Max Bainbridge and Abigail Booth set up Forest and Found after graduating with degrees in Fine Art from Chelsea College of Arts. "Working with raw materials sourced directly from evolving rural and urban landscapes, they explore identity and place through expanded material histories and hand-work."

Max and Abigail work with evolving rural and urban landscapes

The Rag And Bone Man

Paul Firbank and Lizzie Gossling make up The Rag and Bone Man, working "with the likes of salvaged vehicle parts, taps and fire extinguishers to make bespoke high-end objects using traditional metalwork techniques and machinery." They are both passionate about sustainability and heritage.

Lizzie and Paul are passionate about sustainability and heritage

Anthony Devine

Anthony has 19 years of experience in the furniture making and upholstery industry and runs the UK’s leading Upholstery school – Ministry of Upholstery. Passionate about craft, Anthony handmakes his own frames and enjoys experimenting with his upholstery.

Anthony is passionate about craft

Rob Shaer

Rob is a highly skilled woodworker and metal worker and a technician at Blackhorse Workshops in London. "Rob works with artists, architects and everyday enthusiasts, with projects ranging from church bells to climbing frames."

Rob is a highly skilled woodworker

Mark 'Horse' Philips

Mark has a decade’s worth of experience as Chief Engineer at one of the only manufacturers of high-end, valve-based recording equipment in the world. He specialises in repurposing old, broken audio equipment and transforms it to give a unique and authentic old-school sound.

Mark repurposes old, broken audio equipment

Rupert Blanchard

Rupert is a designer, maker and collector who creates bespoke and distinctive pieces which are fuelled by a passion for authenticity. Rupert puts his skills to work by repairing and reworking an eclectic mix of salvaged materials from natural wood to galvanised steel signage.

Rupert creates bespoke and distinctive pieces

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.