Neil Jones has the best reaction as Judi Love stuns with show-stopping Strictly dance This was insane!

Judi Love and Graziano Di Prima took to the dancefloor on Saturday night with a show-stopping samba, and from the reaction in the crowd it's clear that she was becoming a fan-favourite.

As the music stopped, the room erupted into cheers and everyone started chanting her name, as she received a standing ovation. Neil Jones was even seen screaming "What was that?" into the camera in pure excitement. And throughout the routine her fellow co-stars could be heard screaming "Yaaasss".

And it wasn't just those in the audience that fell in love with the routine, as dozens took to social media to share their love.

"Stop the show now, no one's topping Judi," enthused one, while a second posted: "This was such good fun to watch. I don't think I looked at Graziano once, Judi was just wonderful!"

A third commented: "Judi Love is an icon. SHE DID THAT!!!! YAS QUEEN," while a fourth shared a clip of the routine and added: "This is my new go-to video for when I need to inject happiness into my day."

One moment saw the Loose Women star twerking, which stunned Craig Revel Horwood prompting him to say: "Your bottom should have its own show darling."

Neil was stunned

New judge Anton du Beke stated: "I've never seen a twerk on Strictly Come Dancing," while Shirley even attempted to perform one.

The routine was already clearly a fan-favourite, and the judges duly awarded it 25 marks.

Did you enjoy Judi and Graziano's performance?

Elsewhere on the show, Greg Wise dedicated his disco dance to his late sister. The emotional routine saw the Sense and Sensibility star breaking down in tears following its conclusion.

He spoke movingly about his sister ahead of the routine telling dance partner Karen Hauer: Clare would always have banging disco music on whenever you came around. So I want to dedicate it to my sister, the disco diva."

