Nicole Kidman showcases her incredible figure in yellow hot pants and heels The star is positively age-defying

Nicole Kidman showcased her enviable figure on Instagram on Friday when she shared photos from her new movie The Prom and she looked amazing.

The star, 53, posted several stills from the upcoming film, and in one of them, she was wearing a pair of yellow hot pants, fishnets and heels.

Nicole stars in the Netflix musical alongside a star-studded cast, including James Corden and Meryl Streep.

WATCH: Netflix's The Prom is set to be a Christmas hit

From the looks of the images, it’s set to be a sparkly affair with plenty of show tunes and Nicole looks fabulous throughout.

The role is a far cry from her recent performance in the psychological thriller, The Undoing, although she did use her vocal prowess for that show too since she sang its theme song.

Nicole has had a jam-packed work schedule and has also been filming Hulu TV series, Nine Perfect Strangers, in Australia.

Nicole showcased an array of fabulous outfits

In addition to her career, Nicole is also a doting mum to her daughters, Sunday and Faith, and a wife to Keith Urban.

She recently paid tribute to her own father, Antony, on what would have been his 82nd birthday.

Nicole shared never-before-seen family photos on Instagram and wrote: "Papa, today would have been your 82nd birthday. We miss you each and every day xx."

In one of the photos. Antony was cradling his granddaughter as a baby.

Nicole and Keith have two children together

Nicole has spoken about the close relationship she had with her dad and revealed surprising details of her upbringing too.

"I've always been aware of privilege because both my parents came from nothing," Australian-born Nicole told Glamour UK as the digital magazine's cover star. "When we moved to America, we had nothing.

"My parents had to go to the Salvation Army and get a donated mattress, which we all slept on, while my mum helped put my dad through his Ph.D. as he came from a very poor family.

"When he became a psychologist, he would offer his behavioural therapy for nothing if they didn't have any money because he just wanted to help.

"I grew up with one of the gentlest, kindest fathers who was a giver and my mother was a nurse, so my family had that social conscience."

