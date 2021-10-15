Strictly stars AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington put on the spot over romance rumours The Strictly pair have sizzling chemistry

Strictly Come Dancing contestants AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington were in for a surprise when they were asked directly about romance rumours surrounding their partnership.

Appearing on It Takes Two earlier this week, the pair were quizzed by host Janette Manrara about their amazing American Smooth which they danced to Whitney Houston's I Have Nothing.

AJ and Kai are among the frontrunners on the show

Host and professional dancer Janette remarked: "Speaking of romance and the characters, you were both saying you wanted to bringing romance to the floor and I think you really did because Kai you said this at the end of the performance…"

A microphone clip from their dance was played, which showed Kai holding AJ in his arms on the dance floor as the pair embraced following their routine. "Awww, I love you! I love you so much!" he was heard telling the 33-year-old presenter.

"It was happiness!" Janette shouted as they cut back to the studio, later asking: "Do you find that you're getting a bit of a deeper connection in this partnership?" To which, Kai responded: "I think that was all down to just the tough, tough week that we had.

"The fact that we got to the end of the performance and it was flawless and you smashed it, and you did all the lifts brilliant, did all the technique perfect. We were both just relieved, you were just gripping onto my neck!"

The pair have been hit with romance rumours

Just a few days prior, AJ was asked about relationship rumours during an appearance on Zoe Ball's Radio 2 breakfast show. "Some of the newspapers are trying to allude - and I think everyone is hoping and praying - that maybe, romance…?" Zoe remarked to the star.

As Zoe then noted that AJ was giggling, the former Big Brother's Bit On The Side host insisted: "I'm just giggling! Guys, I was in character at that moment on the dance floor this week."

She continued: "I was playing Rachel, he was playing Frank [from The Bodyguard]. They were in love!"

"Bit of roleplay there, that's how it all begins," Zoe joked, prompting further laughter from the Strictly star.

