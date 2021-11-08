Clean It, Fix It: everything you need to know about the home improvement show Find out who the expert presenters are

Clean It, Fix It is the BBC’s brand-new home improvement show which will see a team of experts help a household reclaim their space and bring their homes back to life.

MORE: Stacey Solomon's Sort Your Life Out: everything you need to know

Using clever, common sense hacks that won’t break the bank, the team will have just one day to transform each home. Read on to find out everything you need to know about the new series.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Stacey Solomon's latest DIY project is so mesmerising

Who are the expert team of presenters?

Extreme cleaner, Maxine Dwyer, skilled carpenter, Asher Edwards, and building legend, Tommy Walsh are the expert team fronting the home improvement show.

Ahead of the new series, Tommy spoke about how Clean It Fix It stands out from other home makeover shows. He said: "I think it’s done with a lot of empathy. It’s important not to point a finger at people, because we can all find ourselves in a similar situation."

MORE: Money for Nothing: meet the team of presenters and designers

MORE: Garden Rescue's Charlie Dimmock reminisces on Ground Force days in rare interview

"What we do is give people a platform that will hopefully help resolve some of the issues many of us face when trying to keep our homes tidy. We give people a foundation to build on, and continue to live brighter, happier lives," he added.

Building legend Tommy says the show gives people a platform to transform their homes

Cleaner Maxine also revealed one of her favourite memories while filming the show. She said: "There’s an episode where I had to put on a wetsuit to clean a bathroom! I even shocked myself with the result - it was a beautiful transformation.

"I cried during one of the transformations," she continued. "We were at a bungalow with a retired couple and the husband has mobility issues. They were struggling to make the most out of their space and we worked hard to make it accessible for them. It was very emotional but incredibly rewarding."

Maxine cried during one of the transformations

Carpenter Asher revealed that having just one day to transform homes could make life difficult for the experts who used teamwork to get through each task. He said: "Sometimes it felt like we had bitten off more than we can chew, but again, we work so well together and really get stuck in and get the job done."

"If we were constantly stressed about it, we wouldn’t get any work done. Tommy’s approach helped us balance out the more difficult projects," he added.

What to expect from the new series

The experts will transform one household in each of the ten episodes, demonstrating how to make life-changing home improvements on a budget.

MORE: Showtrial: is it based on a true story?

Asher says teamwork is key to getting the job done

The official synopsis reads: "However big or small, our homes should be a haven, and a place of refuge. It’s not always easy keeping a house in order but help is at hand, courtesy of the Clean It, Fix It team - extreme cleaner, Maxine Dwyer, skilled carpenter, Asher Edwards, and building legend, Tommy Walsh - on BBC One Daytime."

"Forget expensive renovations, the Clean It, Fix It team will demonstrate how to make life-changing home improvements with better use and a spruce up of space."

Clean It Fix It airs on Mondays at 3:45 pm on BBC One.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.