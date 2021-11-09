All you need to know about Bake Off's fan-favourite star Chigs Get to know the baker a bit better here…

We have loved watching new episodes of the Great British Bake Off in recent weeks. And while we've come to adore all of the contestants, there are a couple of bakers who have stuck out as fan-favourites – and one of those is Chigs.

Ahead of the next episode, which will determine who makes it into the Bake Off semi-final, get to know this baker a bit more below…

Who is Bake Off star Chigs?

Chigs Parmar is a 40-year-old Sales Manager from Leicester. Despite coming across like a pro in the Bake Off tent, he hasn't been skilled in the baking department for long.

Like many of us stuck indoors during the coronavirus pandemic, Chigs took up baking as a hobby and grew to love it. Using online tutorials and YouTube, the contestant managed to hone his skills brilliantly, and now has a chance of making it to the final stages of the Channel 4 competition! You can follow Chigs on Instagram @thelatebloomeruk.

Chigs has been keeping his fans up to date on social media

What has Chigs said about his Bake Off journey?

Chigs clearly knew the size of the challenge ahead of him, but it didn't put him off. Back in September, when the cast was announced, he wrote on Instagram: "I have taken one of the biggest risks in my life.

"I started a new hobby at the beginning of lockdown and then, decided to go on GBBO 2021 to show everyone what I have learnt. I had one of the best experiences of my life and met unbelievable people. Can't wait for everyone to see my journey."

What have fans said about Chigs on Bake Off?

Over the past few weeks, Chigs has earned himself the status as a fan favourite. Plenty have been taking to social media during the episodes to praise his impressive skills in the tent, as well as his recent "transformation."

After he debuted his new look, complete with fetching spectacles, one person tweeted: "We are all on the same page about Chigs wearing those glasses right? #GBBO." Another echoed this, writing: "I watch #GBBO for the 'plot'… the plot being… Chigs."

