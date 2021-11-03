Great British Bake Off star gets judges' comments tattooed following disaster bake We love this!

Going on The Great British Bake Off is hardly a forgettable experience, but two of this year's contestants have decided to commemorate their time on the show together by getting matching tattoos.

MORE: GBBO's Matt Lucas' autoimmune condition changed his life: 'I was never allowed to forget'

Taking to TikTok this week, 28-year-old amateur baker Lizzie revealed that she and fellow baker Freya have got Bake Off tattoos. Poking fun at the comments the judges gave her during Tuesday night's Caramel Week episode, she decided to get the word 'finesse' permanently inked on her ankle alongside a hand-drawn whisk.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Bake Off stars Lizzie and Freya commemorate time on show together with tattoos

During the signature challenge, which saw the remaining bakers attempt a classic caramel tart, Lizzie was left dismayed after Prue remarked that her creation looked "rough and ready" and lacked "finesse".

MORE: Great British Bake Off: meet the partners of the judges and hosts

MORE: GBBO's Prue Leith faces backlash for 'triggering' comments

The criminology student then told viewers at home: "No finesse, again. Flavour, no finesse," before muttering that she was "literally going to get the word 'finesse' tattooed on me".

Lizzie also showed off her brand new ink on Instagram

Vegan baker Freya, who was eliminated in week five of the competition, went for a similar design but opted to get the initials of the show - GBBO - tattooed instead.

"That time we got tattoos @freyacox," Lizzie captioned the video, which has already racked up thousands of likes on the video-sharing app.

MORE: GBBO's Mary Berry reveals she spent ten nights in hospital after serious surgery

"Love how close you guys are! You both are still my fav this season," one fan wrote in the comment section." Another added: "Soooo cute," alongside two red heart emojis and someone else said: "I am CRYING!!! I love this!!"

Elsewhere on Tuesday's episode, the bakers were tasked with producing a favourite biscuit bar and making a showstopping dessert encased in a sugar dome. Both Lizzie and fellow contestant George failed to impress judges, but in the end, it was George who became the seventh hopeful to leave the tent this series.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox