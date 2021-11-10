Shetland: where is the filming location for Jimmy Perez’s house? Jimmy’s house is filmed using two locations

The sixth season of crime drama Shetland is well underway on the BBC, and while viewers have been gripped by the compelling storyline, many are wondering where the series is filmed.

MORE: Shetland: viewers "mindblown" by detail in third episode

The BBC drama follows DI Jimmy Perez, played by Douglas Henshall, as he investigates crimes on the Scottish island.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Douglas Henshall teases major downfall of character in new series

Where is the show filmed?

While some scenes were filmed in mainland Scotland, most of the filming took place in the archipelago Shetland Islands, including scenes shot at Jimmy Perez’s house.

Jimmy’s waterside home is perhaps the most recognisable location of the show and was filmed in two locations. The exterior of the house was filmed on Lerwick’s Commercial Street, while the interior was filmed on set in Glasgow.

The police station, also a central location in the series, was filmed in two places with the real police station in Lerwick providing the exterior shots and the interiors being filmed on a set in Glasgow.

MORE: Shetland: Everything you need to know about season six - including who is in the cast

MORE: Shetland star Douglas Henshall teases major downfall of character in upcoming episode

Locations such as Banna Minn beach on the island of West Burra in the Shetland islands have provided a dramatic backdrop in previous series, as well as the regions of Ayr and Irvine.

Shetland is mainly filmed in the archipelago Shetland Islands

What are the Shetland islands like?

Shetland is a subarctic archipelago in the Northern Isles of Scotland and is the northernmost part of Scotland and of the United Kingdom. With a population of 22,990, most of the island’s inhabitants live within a 10-mile radius of Lerwick on Shetland’s largest island, the Mainland.

MORE: Great British Bake Off latest departure pens sweet tribute to fellow bakers

Shetland has a population of 22,990

What is Shetland about?

The sixth series of the hit BBC police drama focuses on the murder of a prominent and well-loved local figure in the tight-knit Shetland community which Jimmy and his team set out to investigate.

MORE: The Tower episode two leaves fans seriously divided

Jimmy also has his own grief to deal with following the death of his mother in series five, as well as the major betrayal by his lover Alice, who turned out to be last season’s killer.

Jimmy's home is filmed on Lerwick’s Commercial Street and in Glasgow

Who stars in Shetland?

Douglas Henshall stars as DI Jimmy Perez, alongside Alison O’Donnell as DS Alison ‘Tosh’ Macintosh. Steven Robertson plays DC Sandy Wilson, while Fiona Bell and Neve McIntosh return as Donna Killick and Kate Kilmuir, who were last seen in season four.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.