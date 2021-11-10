The Tower episode two leaves fans seriously divided The ITV drama features Gemma Whelan leading the cast

The Tower is the new drama series everyone is watching right now. The three-part series, which began on ITV this week and boasts Game of Thrones' Gemma Whelan as leading star, tells the story of a determined detective keen to crack the mysterious case of two people falling to their death from a London tower block.

Many watching at home have been loving the gripping storyline, however others have been less impressed and left confused by the plot. One Twitter user wrote: "Was there a twist? Did I miss it?? I am so confused. #thetower."

A second echoed this confusion, tweeting: "Can anyone understand #TheTower? I have just watched the second episode and am totally confused," as a third commented: "Anyone else confused and a little underwhelmed by #TheTower? It better have a plausible explanation by the end."

Thanks to ITV making all three episodes available on the Hub, fans of The Tower have already completed the series and wrote high praise for the drama on social media. "@ITV #thetower **no spoilers** Another brilliant drama.

"I'm presuming, considering the ending, there will be another series?!? #lovedrama," wrote one viewer, as another agreed: "Well I really enjoyed #TheTower good strong characters and excellent story with a brilliant ending."

For those unaware, the police drama, which has been adapted from the first of a series of detective novels by Kate London, follows Detective Sergeant Sarah Collins as she investigates the mysterious and sudden deaths of a police officer and a teenage girl, who both fall to their death from a tower block in east London.

Leading the drama is Gemma Whelan who takes on the role as detective Sarah Collins. Viewers will recognise Gemma from her many parts in TV shows such as Game of Thrones, Gentleman Jack, Emma and Killing Eve.

Appearing alongside Gemma is Tahirah Sharif who plays Lizzie Adama, a police officer who, after recently qualifying, is found with a five-year-old boy on top of the tower block from which two people fell to their demise. Could she be the key eye-witness to help find out what really happened?

