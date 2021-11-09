The Outlaws: viewers left amazed by 'dark' new comedy Fans of the show took to Twitter

The third instalment of Stephen Merchant’s new comedy-drama The Outlaws aired on Monday night, and viewers all had the same reaction to the episode.

Fans of the show took to social media to praise the exceptional writing as well as its 'real' characters and storylines.

WATCH: The trailer for The Outlaws

Posting to Twitter, many people commented on the authenticity of the show and how brilliantly the story reflects real-life. One person wrote: "Can't highly recommend #TheOutlaws on BBC right now. Dark, humorous but also very realistic in parts. #RhianneBarreto reminds me of a young Kiera Knightly. Good watch," while another added: "Caught up with last night’s #TheOutlaws. #BBC1 it really is brilliant, and real."

A third person wrote: "Cannot rave enough about #TheOutlaws by @StephenMerchant @BBCOne. Amazing concept, beautifully realised, that works on so many levels, portraying the many dimensions of humanity without judgment and doing it with humour, love and huge skill. Quite brilliant."

A fourth person called for a second season of the show after binge-watching the remaining episodes: "Watched this evenings episode then just had to watch the rest of the series. Amazing, clever and funny. Excellent characters that feel so real. Hope it's not too long a wait for series two."

Viewers took to Twitter to comment on the 'real' storyline

Many fans also praised the 'incredible’ performances by the cast, with one person writing: "#TheOutlaws. The big draw originally, three things: Stephen’s work, Christopher Walken and #Bristol. But wow, what an incredible cast and team that bring this whole show together," while another added: "Really enjoying #TheOutlaws fantastic cast, great storyline, can’t wait for the next episode."

Viewers also highlighted exceptional performances by Stephen Merchant, Eleanor Tomlinson and Christopher Walken, with one person tweeting: @StephenMerchant, @ETomlinson and #ChristopherWalken are my all-time favourite characters! Every week is something new and great."

Viewers praised the cast for their "incredible" performances

The comedy-drama series, which follows a group of seven people performing community service together, has also been dubbed the 'best thing on TV in years' by some fans, with one person tweeting: "@StephenMerchant your series #TheOutlaws on @BBCOne is the best thing on TV in years. Wonderful cast, superbly acted, great story and the comedy is just perfect," while another person added: "I'm really loving The Outlaws, it's the best comedy-drama there's been on TV in years. I'm so glad that they've already filmed the second series and Christopher Walken will be back."

