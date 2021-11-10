Bake Off fans in tears watching star celebrate 'being different' ahead of emotional exit Warning! Spoilers for the Great British Bake Off ahead…

Viewers often find themselves wiping away tears while watching the Great British Bake Off, and Tuesday's episode was no exception. Ahead of finding out who had been crowned Star Baker and who had to sadly leave the tent, many were full of praise and emotion while watching the show-stopper challenge. Warning! Spoilers ahead…

Lizzie, who has become a fan-favourite over recent weeks, took the opportunity to create a cake for her show-stopper challenge that highlighted and celebrated people "being different."

She told Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood: "I'm celebrating being different, it's going to be a representation of my brain.

"I've got quite a few SEN issues. SEN is special educational needs: dyslexia, dyspraxia, ADHD and concentration disorder. So I think people who are slightly different need to be celebrated and represented."

Plenty of viewers took to social media to praise the baker for bringing awareness to neurodiversity. One person was emotional writing: "What a GREAT celebration of being different! Amazing job by Lizzie, sorry to see her go home!" followed by a crying-face emoji.

Lizzie sadly just missed out on a spot in the semi-final

Another echoed this commenting: "Lots of people will feel pride and recognition watching Lizzie talking about her brain on #bakeoff and what a fantastic cake!"

However, despite Lizzie's inspiring bake, it wasn't enough to impress judges Prue and Paul in order to bag a place in next week's semi-final. Many were devastated to see her go, one tweeted: "So sad to see Lizzie go. She did so well, she is such a ray of sunshine. #bakeoff," as another simply put: "Anyone else crying at #bakeoff?"

In her farewell letter, Lizzie said: "I went from being a mad Bake Off fan and stalker of the past bakers to being in the tent. I still can't get my head round it.

"It has been amazing meeting the most fabulous people and learning so much off them all, not all baking stuff but life skills like vocabulary, Greek dancing, and the benefits of peppermint tea (trust me, Freya and Crystelle used to drink every night). Thanks for the support and lovely messages."

