Grantchester plot details for season seven revealed – and it sounds juicy! Are you excited for it to be back on our screens?

ITV has confirmed that Grantchester will be back for a seventh season in early 2022, and it already sounds like it is going to be one of the best series yet! The network has revealed some details about what to expect from new episodes, so find out what we know so far…

MORE: Where is Grantchester? Explore the filming locations

The official synopsis for the return of the hit show reads: "Set in the long hot summer of 1959, wedding season is in full swing in the Cambridgeshire village of Grantchester. As the Reverend Will Davenport unites happy couples in holy matrimony, Detective Inspective Geordie Keating is busy as ever investigating a range of local murder cases.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Are you caught up on Grantchester?

"With a new decade just around the corner, the question of what the future holds is on everyone’s minds, not least Will’s, but before the 50s roll over into the swinging sixties there are some crimes to solve and some life-changing decisions to be made that might change life in Grantchester forever."

The show will see the return of fan favourites including Al Weaver as Leonard Finch, Kacey Ainsworth as Cathy Keating and Tessa Peake-Jones as Mrs Chapman, with, of course, Robson Green and Tom Brittney returning as telly's favourite duo, Geordie Keating and Will Davenport.

MORE: Grantchester season six: everything we know so far

MORE: Grantchester star Tom Brittney opens up about James Norton's exit

The series will be particularly special for Tom, as he has directed one of the new episodes. Speaking about making his directing debut, Tom said: “I’m thrilled to be back on set with my Grantchester family and back in our happy place.

Are you looking forward to the show's return?

"I’m also absolutely over the moon to be given the opportunity to direct an episode of this series, it’s been a life ambition of mine and I can’t wait for the audience to see it (and also I can finally order Robson about!)."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.