Strictly star Adam Peaty speaks out after mum calls show 'a fix'

Adam Peaty has spoken out after his mum Caroline slammed Strictly Come Dancing, calling the dancing competition a fix. The Olympic swimmer, who exited the show on Sunday with his partner, Katya Jones, opened up about his mum's comments during a visit to BBC Breakfast.

After host Charlie Stayt said: "Mums always massively support their children, and I'm sure your mum all the way through everything you've ever done, the amazing things you've done, she's supported you. She said some things about your exit from Strictly…"

WATCH: Katya Jones and Adam Peaty turn up the heat with their Tango

Adam responded: "I agree with you that mums are always going to support their own, she wanted to see me every Saturday night. You know how mums get. Bless her, I love her to bits, she loves me to bits. But I think she wanted me to do a paso. That's all she wanted me to do!

"But for me, if anyone can lose well, it's me. And everyone in that competition, they're all incredible people and I'm glad I'm out because I don't deserve to be there."

Adam and Katya left the show at the weekend

Speaking about his mum's tweets, he continued: "It is the way it is, isn't it? I don't want to censor anyone. She's got her thoughts, I've got mine. My thoughts are the most important to me, and I had the most incredible time."

Following Adam's exit from the show, Caroline tweeted her unhappiness at the result, writing: "Proud @adam_peaty and @Mrs_katjones such an amazing partnership and @Mrs_katjones you have taught my baby boy how to dance, thank you. Total fix and I’m not buying the public vote."

Adam spoke about his mum's comments

She later added: "To all those people who are slating my mum and @adam_peaty for my own opinion, please stop, my mum is 80 years old, leave her out of this! It was my opinion and mine alone and just like you all I am entitled to my opinion, the difference is I am not being personal or nasty!"

