Strictly's Tilly Ramsay and Nikita Kuzmin spark fan reaction with 'cute couple' photo

Tilly Ramsay and Nikita Kuzmin have sparked a major fan reaction with a photo from a night out together this week. The contestants, who are wowing judges and viewers with their routines on Strictly Come Dancing, documented their evening on Instagram with a cosy snap – prompting many to brand them a "cute couple".

The pair could be seen with huge smiles for the camera, as Tilly wrote in the caption: "It's back to all smiles this week for our quickstep!! I've been loving this dance and can't wait for you all to see it on Saturday," followed by a smiling face and red love-heart emoji.

WATCH: Tilly and Nikita share details about their Strictly experience so far

Many fans then took to the replies section underneath to comment how Tilly and Nikita looked like a "cute couple". One person asked: "Is it me or do these 2 naturally belong together! They look like they would complete each other!"

Another echoed this, writing: "Lovely photo. You're a very cute couple," as a third added: "I'm seeing more than just dance partners…" However, despite the Strictly contestants looking cosy in the Instagram post, Nikita is thought to be in a relationship with fellow professional dancer, Nicole Wirt.

Tilly shared this photo on social media

It comes soon after the dancing duo recently spent the weekend together celebrating Tilly's birthday with her famous family including mum Tana Ramsay and her sister Megan.

Meanwhile, the Tik Tok star and Nikita are hoping to impress judges and viewers with their quickstep this weekend following a dramatic tango that saw them land in the dance-off. After finding themselves dancing again alongside Adam Peaty and Katya Jones, Nikita took to Instagram to praise his partner for getting through.

"Well done Champ! You rocked this! VERY TAUGH position to be in, you went out and performed even better!" he wrote, adding: "So proud of you @tillyramsay There is no week granted. Coming tomorrow to training with a fresh head and putting in the work to do even better! Thank you for your support our #teamtillita @bbcstrictly."

