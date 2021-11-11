Ralf Little's fans concerned for same reason following heartwarming photo The Death in Paradise star sparked a big reaction from his followers

Ralf Little has sparked a big reaction from his fans this week after the actor shared share some adorable photos of the stray puppy he previously came across in Guadeloupe while filming Death in Paradise.

MORE: Death in Paradise's Ralf Little leaves fans in tears with set photo

After posting a number of snaps of Instagram, the BBC star's followers were concerned about where the animal, who Ralf named Susie, was going to live following Ralf's departure from Guadeloupe. One person wrote: "Ahhhh Ralf please don't leave her behind," followed by a crying-face emoji.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ralf Little shares hilarious video from on set of Death in Paradise

Another pleaded: "Ralf mate, please tell us all that you are bringing that gorgeous dog back to the UK. You can't leave her there mate." A third said passionately: "Please take her home @ralf.little or I shall unfollow you out of protest so there!"

Meanwhile, many more were keen to know if Ralf would adopt the pet. "Awww please take her home with you. It's fate you were meant to meet each other. True love," wrote a fourth, as another added: "I hope you take her home - she needs you!!"

However, despite many being desperate for Ralf to take Susie home, the actor previously explained he was going to make sure she was adopted. In October, he said on social media: "We spotted this stray puppy struggling to cross the road.

MORE: Death in Paradise star Ralf Little teases 'great scene' in season 11

MORE: Ralf Little welcomes new family member on Death in Paradise set

Ralf Little has been looking after this adorable puppy

"We had to stop and feed her... and then we had to scoop her up in a towel and bring her with us to our original destination." He continued: "Once we'd got there, Maryse fell in love and named her Sue! We're also looking to get little Susie adopted and rehomed so she gets the life she deserves! I really do need to open a sanctuary at this rate."

This isn't the first time Ralf has saved animals from the streets. Earlier this year, Ralf adopted stray dog Dora after he found her abandoned while filming in for the BBC comedy.

Just three weeks ago he posted to Instagram marking a year since he found Dora. Sharing an image of him holding his beloved pet, he wrote: "Almost a year since I met this crazy little pup. To say you changed my life would be an understatement! Can’t wait to be reunited again…"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.