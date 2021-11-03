Death in Paradise star Ralf Little teases 'great scene' in season 11 Are you looking forward to season 11?

Death in Paradise star Ralf Little has shared a snap while filming in Guadeloupe, and has revealed that he will be sharing a scene with a very special cast mate!

Sharing a snap with Elizabeth Bourgine, who has played Catherine Bordey on the series since 2011, he wrote: "Filming today with the Dame herself, Elizabeth Bourgine." Elizabeth commented on the post, adding: "What a lovely day."

The episode's director, Ruth Carney, also commented, writing: "What a great scene it was too." Fans of the show were loving that the pair had scenes together in season 11, with one writing: "Love Catherine, she needs to be in the show more," while another added: "Great photo, can't wait for S11 and the Christmas special episode.

"I have a theory about that cliff-hanger from [season ten] where Neville went to speak to Florence on her doorstep - I think that Catherine is definitely involved in matchmaker shenanigans."

We love this pair!

The actor has been loving his time in the Caribbean while filming, and recently revealed that he had adopted another puppy from the show. He wrote: "Ten days ago, we spotted this stray puppy struggling to cross the road. She didn’t seem to understand that the road was dangerous and kept going back and forth...We had to stop and feed her... and then we had to scoop her up in a towel and bring her with us to our original destination."

He continued: "We drove to the restaurant we were heading towards, L’Escape, which is run by Maryse and Fred, the same friends who looked after Dora for us when I had to go to America, and put her on the plane when the time was right.

"Once we’d got there, Maryse fell in love and named her Sue! She’s been staying with friends at the moment but we’ve been visiting daily to ensure she’s okay."

