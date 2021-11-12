He's loved by UK viewers for his presenting gig on Good Morning Britain, where his genuine warmth and kind nature shine through. But it's clear that Ben Shephard is just as popular with everyone he meets – his past and present work colleagues included.

Kate Thornton, who presented The X Factor while Ben hosted its spin-off show The Xtra Factor for three series from 2004 to 2006, revealed just how inspired she was by her long-time friend.

"He's why I called my son Ben, and if my son grows up to be half as lovely as Ben Shephard, I will die happy" - Kate Thornton, Ben's former co-star and friend

Kate told HELLO!: "I'm so thrilled Ben has been recognised as one of life's thoroughly good eggs! His kindness is ongoing, pretty much 24/7, and threads its way through everything he does and says. He is an entirely decent man and it just beams out of him. He's why I called my son Ben, and if my son grows up to be half as lovely as Ben Shephard, I will die happy!"

In the past, Ben's love for endurance and extreme sports has led him to take on challenges to raise awareness for causes close to his heart – including playing for England for Soccer Aid, boxing against Lemar for Sport Relief, running an impressive 14 marathons and climbing Mount Kilimanjaro for Comic Relief.

The Tipping Point presenter has also hosted events for the Cystic Fibrosis Trust, Silence in the Square for the Royal British Legion, the Seve Ballesteros Foundation dinner and the launch of Help Harry Help Others.

