Ben Shephard has the best reaction to Adele's 'sensational' Vogue cover Adele appears on both the UK and US editions

Adele broke the internet on Thursday, as she revealed she was the November cover star of both British Vogue and Vogue US. The singer posed for two different photographers in incredible outfits while showing off her new slimmed-down body and even GMB presenters Ben Shephard and Kate Garraway were left speechless.

As the duo presented Friday morning's ITV programme, they couldn't help but comment on the covers, with Ben confessing she looks "sensational".

"How fantastic does she look?" Kate said as they began to talk about Adele's covers.

Ben then said: "Goodness me! Fabulous pictures on the front of both the UK and American editions of Vogue this morning, really sensational aren't they? She looks incredible!"

"She looks superb," Kate replied, as Adele's American cover flashed on the screen, showing her in a stunning green Valentino Haute Couture dress.

Adele covers the November issues of British and American Vogue

Ben then reacted to a picture of the mother-of-one wearing a black satin and tulle corset top, satin bra, and satin and lace skirt by Dolce & Gabbana: "Did you see before those straps along the bottom, that sort of went up at just the right moment didn't it?"

"Digitally placed!" co-host Charlotte Hawkins added, referring to Adele's impressive cleavage.

"Well, it is early in the morning!" mother-of-two Kate replied, as Ben joked: "It's never too early for that Kate Garraway!"

Kate continued: "You can see so much joy in her. We've been waiting so long for this, she's just looking sensational."

In one snap, Adele looks incredible in a Dole & Gabbana number

During her interview with Vogue, Adele opened up about her split with ex-husband Simon Konecki in 2019, her son Angelo's reaction to the separation and her weight loss, telling fans that she did it for herself only and that it is now an "addiction".

"It was never about losing weight, it was always about becoming strong and giving myself as much time every day without my phone," she said.

"I got quite addicted to it. I work out two or three times a day… I do my weights in the morning, then I normally hike or I box in the afternoon, and then I go and do my cardio at night."