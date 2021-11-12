Is there anything Olivia Culpo can't do? The model, actress, clothing designer and social media influencer first stepped into the limelight after winning the Miss Rhode Island USA competition, and then going on to be crowned Miss USA, followed by Miss Universe in 2012.

But since then, Olivia has proved she'd much more than a pretty face and has brains in equal measure to beauty. She is undoubtedly one of our ultimate women crushes, not just for her stunning looks but for her gracious and kind personality.

Olivia credits her passion for philanthropy to her parents, telling Shape: "My mom and my dad always had such an open-door policy. They would take people in all the time.

"I remember my mom, ever since we were little, would 'adopt' families and we would buy all their Christmas presents. And we'll go to soup kitchens and we'll help serve the community. My parents made it second nature to me: If you have enough to give, you have to give it."

During her time as Miss Universe, Olivia's cause was AIDS awareness, a cause that led her to work closely with AmfAR who are dedicated to ending the global AIDS epidemic.

She's travelled to Guatemala with Pencils of Promise, a non-profit that builds schools in developing countries, and is a global ambassador and board member for Best Buddies, an organisation that helps 200 million people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Most recently, during the pandemic, Olivia set up her own company More Than A Mask. For every fashion mask sold, $10 is donated to Feeding America. Her donation has equalled just over 1.5 million meals – and counting.

