Carol Vorderman has been a staple in British television for years – and she's clearly a joy to work with.

Her makeup artist, Michael Richmond at representedby.me, gave an insight into the Carol behind the cameras, telling HELLO!: "Working with Carol is a constant joy and inspiration for me.

"But what I love most is people's unexpected reactions with their preconceived perceptions about her – 'Oh she's so nice,' they say. People never forget how she made them feel and Carol's kindness touches you no matter who you are."

The maths whizz will always be synonymous with Countdown, having co-hosted the game show for 26 years until 2008. But Carol has spent nearly the same amount of time supporting a charity very dear to her heart – the Cleft Lip and Palate Association.

As a patron, the Welsh star first got involved with the charity because her older brother, Anton, was born with a cleft lip and palate. Anton has had over 20 big operations throughout his life, so it's something that Carol has always been mindful of.

"I feel a great deal of empathy with members of the association. There are so many problems which may accompany the condition and a good country-wide support system is needed for the families," Carol said.

The TV star has appeared on numerous game shows to win funds for CLAPA, most notably back in 2005 when she and her family took home £60,000 in Ant and Dec's Gameshow Marathon.

As well as supporting the RAF Association charity, PC Rathband's Blue Lamp Foundation, Wellbeing of Women and The Prince's Trust, Carol has taken part in the Great North Run on several occasions to raise money for Marie Curie Cancer Care.

She once walked it with her good friend Richard Whiteley in memory of his sister Helen who had died of cancer years earlier. When Richard passed away in 2005, Carol and Richard's partner Kathy decided to again walk the Great North Run, this time for 'Walk for Whiteley'.

One of her fondest memories of Richard was when she participated in Celebrity Millionaire in the noughties, when Richard was her phone-a-friend. Sadly, Richard ran out of time to answer the question, but Carol managed to bag £125,000 for charity.

And of course, it goes without saying that Carol has presented the Pride of Britain Awards since its inception in 1999. The annual ceremony honours British people who have acted bravely or extraordinarily in challenging situations.

