The queen of chat shows, Oprah Winfrey is undoubtedly one of the most influential and powerful people in the world. But she's also one of the most generous.

Through the Oprah Winfrey Charitable Foundation, the TV icon has donated $400m, helped educate 72,000 people and given out 75 million meals.

Solving America's ongoing hunger crisis has always been a priority for Oprah and during the pandemic, she supported organisations like America's Food Fund, Minnie's Food Pantry and South LA Forward Initiative to help the hungry.

Education is another key area for Oprah, whose foundation prioritises giving people access to schooling. She has personally contributed millions in scholarships; Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia runs the Oprah Winfrey Scholar's program and in 2019 during a visit there, Oprah surprised the school with a $13m donation.

She has also spent over $140m to keep The Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls running. She pays all the girls' living expenses, including school uniforms and braces, at the boarding school for underprivileged girls.

Other causes that Oprah has also given her time and money to include the Time's Up movement, March For Our Lives which advocates for stricter gun control laws in the US, and Hurricane Katrina.

