Louise Minchin was a staple on BBC Breakfast for almost 20 years, before deciding to step down in 2021 with her last show airing in September. Having worked at the broadcaster for decades, it's clear to see that Louise always looked out for her fellow colleagues.

Loose Women's Charlene White shared an insight into what it was like working with Louise, as she told HELLO!: "Early on in my TV broadcasting career, I presented an Entertainment News programme on the BBC News Channel. This meant I sat a few desks away from Louise Minchin, who at that point was a presenter on the Channel.

"She'd always walk past my desk and say hello, find out how my shift was going, and would always make an encouraging passing comment on the last programme she saw of mine. And generally, just shoot the breeze. I was young, and new to the TV news scene at that point, and kind words from Louise meant a huge deal to me. And it would always leave me smiling.

"At that point, women working in TV were always portrayed as back-stabbing their way to the top, but Louise was my first 'in real life' experience of it all being made-up nonsense. She will probably have no idea that that young journalist in the newsroom she was kind to, became the ITV presenter I am today, but the kindness she showed me has always stuck with me. And for that, I'm forever grateful."

Apart from being a key worker during the pandemic, delivering the latest news to viewers at home, Louise also volunteered at a Covid vaccination centre in Chester.

Writing in Great British Life, she revealed: "As I walked in the dark back to the car park my thoughts echoed the words of one of the other volunteers on the day, that it had been an honour and a privilege to be part of it, and I would also like to say a huge thank you to everyone who is involved in the amazing joint community effort."

While Louise has used her love of cycling to fundraise for charities in the past – such as completing a 100-mile cycle on a static bike to support the BBC's The Big Night In Appeal for those affected by coronavirus – the journalist has most recently supported The Menopause Charity. Her next big TV project is a programme on the menopause.

