Holly Willoughby is This Morning's golden girl, putting guests on the show at ease and there to offer heartfelt advice to viewers at home during the programme's phone-in segments. With her positive energy, radiant smile and pearls of wisdom, it's no wonder she's a favourite on the ITV programme and one of the UK's national treasures.

Her co-star, friend, and fellow member of the ITV family, Rochelle Humes – who stepped in for Holly when she presented I'm a Celebrity in Australia in 2018 – gave an insight into the Holly behind the cameras.

"She's a very good listener, and she has great advice. She always has useful tips" - Rochelle Humes, Holly's This Morning co-star

"I'm really lucky, my friends that are in the public eye are all super kind," Rochelle told HELLO! "On This Morning, everybody's kind but Holly Willoughby has the best advice, I feel, for someone that I know in the public eye.

"As you see on TV, she's a very good listener, and she has great advice. She always has useful tips. Just whatever it might be, like work stuff – she's just a woman that's got great advice."

Among the charities Holly supports are Breast Cancer Care, British Heart Foundation, Comic Relief, Prince's Trust and Cancer Research UK.

One of Holly's long-standing commitments is with Together for Short Lives. The mother-of-three has been a patron of the charity since 2008, soon after supporting This Morning's Christmas Appeal for children's hospices in 2007.

"Whenever I visit a children's hospice, I am amazed by the positive, welcoming environment and support they provide. It is clear to see that services like these are a lifeline to the families that use them. I am very proud to be a Patron of Together for Short Lives," Holly said.

