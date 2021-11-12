JoJo Siwa takes a break from DWTS rehearsals to do something unexpected The singer is gearing up for the semi-finals

JoJo Siwa may be worth millions of dollars but she's certainly not above some bargain shopping.

The Dancing with the Stars contestant stepped back from her grueling rehearsals for a little time out and you won't believe where she went.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, JoJo revealed she was getting her retail therapy fix at none other than Target!

WATCH: JoJo Siwa embarks on a surprising shopping trip during break from DWTS

In a series of clips, the 18-year-old could not contain her excitement as she browsed the aisles at the popular supermarket.

She loaded up her shopping cart with everything from socks, to sweaters, pajamas and more and by the look on her face, she was in heaven.

The best bit of all was when she revealed she'd only nipped out for milk but had come back with an assortment of goodies too.

JoJo took a break from her grueling rehearsal schedule

JoJo has been a hit with her performance on the dance show alongside her professional partner, Jenna Johnson.

But in an exclusive interview with HELLO!, DWTS judge, Carrie Ann Inaba, issued a warning to JoJo if she wants to make it into the final.

The YouTube personality has been a frontrunner since week one, but left the judges and her fellow contestants in shock when she placed in the bottom two recently.

"Jojo needs to make sure that people can see an evolution, they want to see the growth on this journey," Carrie said.

"We aren’t a professional dance competition giving people a dance contract. Dancing with the Stars is a special place because it’s about people going outside their comfort zone to try something new. This is the heart of the show. You have to put down your walls and let us in."

Carrie continued: "The audience wants to get to know you so they can root for you. You have to capture the hearts of America. Because the judges' scores are only part of what gets you through."

