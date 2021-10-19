JoJo Siwa has emotional moment on the show concerning partner Jenna Johnson A power duo

JoJo Siwa had a heartwarming moment on the latest episode of Dancing with the Stars as she opened up about her relationship with professional partner Jenna Johnson.

The social media personality and her partner appeared in the rehearsal segment before their dance to talk about their growing bond.

JoJo opened up about how much it meant to her having Jenna with her as a partner in the competition and how it boosted her self-esteem and perception of herself.

She even mentioned the growth from the moment they first met, saying that she wore a full-sleeved shirt and jeans then because she was nervous about meeting her.

Jenna said that she hadn't bonded with a dance partner on the show quite like she had with JoJo and their strong showings were a result of their sisterly relationship as they both started tearing up.

Both also spoke to Grease actress Didi Conn during their rehearsal to gain some inspiration for their performance of Look at Me, I'm Sandra Dee (Reprise).

The duo then delivered a performance that the judges raved over, calling it "perfection" and lauding the strong bond of friendship that made their routine so emotional.

The pair's emotional routine was a testament to their friendship

The dance then led to JoJo and Jenna scoring the season's first perfect score of 40 out of 40, putting them squarely on top of the season's overall leaderboard.

For the episode, which was Grease themed, the pair faced some stiff competition from Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten, who almost matched their score with a 39 of their own.

While Jenna is married to fellow DWTS professional Val Chmerkovskiy, when she was approached about performing with a female in a show first, she didn't hesitate to say, "yes, of course," - but she told Parade she was nervous too.

When she discovered her partner would be JoJo, however, her worries melted away.

JoJo and Jenna's Grease-inspired performance gave them the season's first perfect score

"When I met JoJo, all of those nerves and hesitations went away because of how absolutely amazing she is,” Jenna added.

"She's full of life, full of energy, full of positivity, and it is such a joy to be able to work and dance with her every day."

