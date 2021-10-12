JoJo Siwa causes a stir with sweet comments about DWTS dance partner Jenna Johnson The pair are making history as the first same-sex couple on DWTS US

JoJo Siwa and her professional DWTS partner are taking the dance show by storm and the 18-year-old contestant expressed her immense gratitude to Jenna Johnson with a heartfelt Instagram post.

But JoJo's kind words also sparked a debate between her fans as they worried she's no longer with her off-screen girlfriend, Kylie Prew.

In the sweet post ahead of their Disney week performance on Dancing with the Stars 2021, JoJo wrote an emotional message about Jenna which read: "Tomorrow. Somehow I've smiled the most ever this week, while also setting my crying record. Being on @dancingabc with @jennajohnson has been more than a dream come true.

"It's unexplainable the joy and happiness that I feel while on set, thank you Jenna for being the best partner In the entire world. This journey would be SO different without you."

JoJo continued: "I'm so thankful for everything that you put into our dances every single week. Somehow they get better and better each week! Also thank you for being my best friend. Thank you for making me laugh, smile, plank, say 'oh', try things I would neverrrr try, and so much more!

"You're the literal best. Thank you to all of the amazing CREW on DWTS. The amount of people who work on this show is insane, and they all are so so amazing.

JoJo called Jenna her 'best friend' and thanked her for her support

"Thank you to all the other cast for being so fun and being my family. And thank you to YOU for watching, supporting, and voting."

Many of JoJo's social media followers commented, telling them they are their favorite couple on the show, but others were concerned that this might mean the former Dance Moms star had split from girlfriend, Kylie.

"I wonder how Kylie feels about JoJo's posts about Jenna?" wrote one fan about the couple - who were best friends before things turned romantic. Another pointed out: "There was no mention of their nine month anniversary the other day. They usually celebrate every month and post about it."

JoJo and Kylie have been dating since January 2021

Others said JoJo had mentioned something difficult happening in her personal life on Instagram just days before, while more insisted Kylie was still 'liking' JoJo's posts, so hoped things were ok between them.

Regardless of what is happening in her personal life, it appears she's found great support in her dance partner - who is happily married to fellow, pro-dancer, Val Chmerkovskiy.

They tied the knot in 2019 and have been dating since 2015.

