Sex and the City: And Just Like That shares first look – and fans are saying the same thing

Sex and the City: And Just Like That has released its first look trailer, and it looks like the show will have everything we love; fashion, drama, and of course, a good old fashioned voiceover from one of Carrie's columns.

In the clip, Sarah Jessica Parker's character Carrie can be heard saying: "They say somethings never change, but the truth is, life is full of surprises and your story unfolds, the city reinvents itself. And just like that… a new chapter begins." The short clip also revealed the return of several fan favourites, including Miranda, Charlotte, Big and Harry, but there is one character who is noticeably missing from the trailer.

Of course, fans have known for a while that Kim Cattrall wouldn't be reprising her role as the iconic Samantha in the new series, but it looks like her lack of presence in the trailer has been disappointing all of the same. Taking to Twitter, one person wrote: "No Samantha? No thank you," while another added: "Sex and the City doing a new series without Samantha is like Destiny’s Child making a comeback without Beyoncé."

A third person added: "I'm sooo gonna miss Samantha." However, others were more positive, with one person writing: "Hbo max is take us places we love can't wait to watch," while another wrote: "I mean. Omg. It looks beyond perfection. I just can’t wait!"

The explanation behind Samantha's absence was recently revealed by LA Correspondent Ross King as he chatted to Lorraine Kelly on her morning show. He said: "We now know that they’re going to leave the door open, we think, and actually what they’re saying is that in the story itself Carrie and Samantha fall out after Carrie fired Samantha as a publicist.

"So they are going to keep it somewhat current because, of course as we know, in real life there was a bit of a fall out."

