Hawkeye: everything you need to know about Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfield show We're so excited for the upcoming superhero show!

Hawkeye is Marvel's latest venture, and sees Jeremy Renner reprise his role as Hawkeye for the small screen, while teaming up with Hailee Steinfield, who is set to play fellow archer extraordinaire, Kate Bishop. Find out everything you need to know about the series here...

MORE: Disney just launched two new Princess ranges – and you’ll want everything!

What is the Hawkeye plot?

Hawkeye follows Clint Barton as he takes on a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. The synopsis reads: "Possible? Maybe with the help of Kate Bishop, a 22-year-old archer with dreams of becoming a superhero. The two are forced to work together when a presence from Barton’s past threatens to derail far more than the festive spirit."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jeremy Renner stars in Disney+'s Hawkeye

Who is in the Hawkeye cast?

A host of famous faces are joining the Avengers star in the new show. While Pitch Perfect 2 and True Grit star Hailee is set to play Kate, Florence Pugh will be reprising her role as the fan favourite Yelena, alongside Bates Motel star Vera Farmiga, Les Miserables actor Fra Fee, and Better Call Saul actor Tony Dalton.

Hailee stars as Kate

Speaking about training for the new show on The Jonathan Ross Show, Hailee said: "I was so excited. I love that what I do requires me to pick up new skills quite often. This was something I was particularly excited about. The first time we [Jeremy and I] met, I was very excited to meet him."

MORE: 31 cancelled Netflix shows that need to be brought back

MORE: Benedict Cumberbatch reveals harrowing health issues while filming new Netflix movie

"I said about archery, ‘Any pointers?’ And he said: ‘You’re never going to be shooting a real arrow.’ I still took lessons, I fell in love with the sport. Very fun to do it the way that we do. I’m not bad at it."

Jeremy will reprise his role as Clint

Jeremy added that this will be the first time his daughter watches one of his projects, explaining: "This will be the first thing my daughter sees me do. She’s eight years old now. Now that she’s eight, it’s something for the first time she’ll see what daddy does. The ‘guy on the screen’. She was on the set and these kinds of things. It’ll be a special thing for me to share with her."

When is Hawkeye coming out?

The new show is set to debut on Disney+ on 24 November, 2021, so watch this space!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.