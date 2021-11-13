Katya Jones forced to address future on the show following media reports The star joined the show in 2016

Katya Jones joined Strictly Come Dancing in 2016 and has experienced many highs and lows during the time, including lifting the Glitterball in 2017.

DISCOVER: What is Katya Jones' net worth? Everything you need to know about the Strictly star

However, the Russian pro was forced to address her future on the show following media reports that she was planning to quit the show, allegedly because she feared that the public didn't like her. She also shared a front page from The Sun which claimed that she'd had a "backstage meltdown" following her elimination from the show at the weekend.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Katya Jones shares highlights from Strictly journey with Adam Peaty

In a lengthy post, the dancer refuted these allegations and wrote: "It's a shame it has come to this but I feel forced into publicly defending myself after weeks of being bashed by a particular newspaper."

MORE: Strictly's Adam Peaty makes surprising admission about Katya Jones' habits during rehearsal

READ: Strictly's Adam Peaty hits out after 'almost kiss' with Katya Jones - his girlfriend reacts

She said that the publication had approached her for exclusive content in the past, but that she had always "politely declined" but now they were printing "lies about me". She added that she felt there were more important stories that should make the front page.

The 32-year-old continued: "Good job I'm a tough cookie because these toxic lies are a lot for one person to take and can have consequences.

"I am a professional dancer on a TV show doing my job which I care passionately about. I'm not quitting, I've not had a tantrum. I love the show and I shall keep dancing, lots of love."

Katya found herself addressing certain media reports

Her post was immediately met with a lot of support, including from her Strictly co-stars Dianne Buswell and Johannes Radebe with Dianne commenting with a heart emoji and Johannes saying: "We love you."

Former judge Arlene Phillips said: "Katya. Love you, know what you are made of, you are strong," and a third fan commented: "Such a classy statement you shouldn't have had to make. I think you're brilliant. KEEEEEP DANCING."

Katya was sadly eliminated from Strictly last week after she and partner Adam Peaty failed to impress with their Jive.

Taking to Instagram a short time after their elimination, the dancer posted a video reel of the couple's time together and simply wrote: "Thank you for the fun! #teampeachy #strictlycomedancing #strictly."

Katya and Adam were the latest couple to leave Strictly

Olympic swimmer Adam, meanwhile, shared a lengthy message with his fans along with a series of snapshots showing him and Katya together. "What an experience @bbcstrictly has been," he wrote.

SEE: Katya Jones poses with rarely-seen brother – and they look so alike

EXCLUSIVE: Adam Peaty and Katya Jones speak Strictly friendships and swapping the pool for the dancefloor

"I'm so grateful for my time on this show, from the highs of performing in front of millions and the extreme challenge of learning a new routine within 3 days every week, it's been incredible.

"I didn't know how much it meant to me until I got a bit emotional after my dance off; however, I don't think it was the dancing that pushed me over the edge, but the two years of the constant challenge with myself combined with the energy to win the Olympics and becoming a father at the same time."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.