Will there be a series two of ITV's The Larkins? Fans are eager to know…

The Larkins has been the perfect Sunday night viewing over the past six weeks but now the series is set to draw to close with its final episode this weekend.

MORE: 7 must-watch dramas coming to ITV this winter

The cast, consisting of Bradley Walsh, Joanna Scanlan and more, have been keeping us entertained with their rendition of the classic story – but will we see them return? Find out all the details on whether The Larkins will be back for more episodes below…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Did you watch The Larkins?

ITV are yet to confirm whether the heartwarming drama will return for a new series, but many fans want more. One person wrote on Twitter recently: "I hope we get a second series of @ITVTheLarkins. We need more entertainment like this #TheLarkins."

A second fan said: "Absolutely loving the new #thelarkins. This episode is the best of the series yet. Hope they make another series and ignore all the negative Nellie's," while a third wrote: "The Larkins is amazing #bradleywalsh and the cast is smashing it. Love it! I really hope we get a second series."

MORE: Bradley Walsh's Breaking Dad is coming back – and sooner than you might think!

MORE: Call the Midwife star reveals what it's really like working with his wife on the show

The ITV drama is doing a Christmas special

Despite the broadcaster not revealing whether series two is happening, viewers will be able to get their fix of The Larkins after the first season comes to its conclusion as Bradley previously revealed a Christmas episode is on the way!

Appearing on The One show last month, the actor and presenter on The Chase told the hosts that they were filming scenes for a festive episode: "We're making the Christmas Larkins in Kent. We've got all the snow - honestly, it's amazing, absolutely tremendous, Brilliant, brilliant."

The new series, penned by The Durrell's screenwriter Simon Nye, is a remake of the 1990s original, which is an adaptation of H.E. Bates’ 1950s novel The Darling Buds of May. It follows the working-class Larkin family, a good-hearted and optimistic group of people who are always happy to share what they have with others.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.