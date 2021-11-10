The Bay season three confirms return – and reveals first plot details with new star The hit show is back for season three

The Bay season three will be back on our screens in 2022 – but it will see some major changes with a new lead cast member! Marsha Thomason, who is known for her roles in White Collar and Cobra, will be joining the show as DS Jenn Townsend, a family liaison officer.

In the upcoming six part series, ITV has revealed that DS Townsend is "immediately thrown in the deep end when a body is found in the Bay on her first day in the job".

The official synopsis reads: "She must get under the skin of a grieving and complicated family if she has any chance of solving the murder, whilst at the same time proving herself to new colleagues in the MIU.

"The pressure is multiplied when her new blended family struggle to settle in Morecambe, proving to Jenn that a fresh start might not be quite as simple as moving to a different town."

Marsha will have big shoes to fill after taking over from Morven Christie, who played the lead role for the first two series. But why did she leave?

At the time, the producers released a statement which read: "The show’s producers thank Morven for her brilliant contribution to The Bay and wish her every success for the future. While the DNA of the show remains the same, the change of lead offers up the exciting opportunity to place a new character at the centre of the drama and explore the world of Morecambe from a fresh perspective."

Morven Christie starred in the show for the first two series

While Morven didn't go into details about exiting the show, at the time she posted very positively about her time making season two on Instagram, writing: "Bye Lisa. You were a gift. Thank you Daragh Carville, thank you beloved @leehavenjones for bringing me in, and biggest love EVER to the crew who had my back and have my heart."

