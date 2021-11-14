Strictly's seventh celebrity leaves after fans debate scoring 'inconsistencies'

Sara Davies became the seventh celebrity to leave Strictly Come Dancing on Sunday, after she and her partner, Aljaz Skorjanec, ended up in the dance-off following their Argentine Tango to Donna Summer's No More Tears (Enough Is Enough).

The couple competed to stay in the show alongside Tilly Ramsay and Nikita Kuzmin, who performed their Quickstep to I Won’t Dance by Damita Jo once more.

Despite Tilly and Nikita scoring lower than Sara and Aljaz on Saturday night, the dance-off changed everything.

The surprise turn of events followed on from viewers expressing their confusion over what some saw as 'inconsistent' scoring on the BBC show.

Taking to Twitter after the broadcast, one fan commented: "The judges scoring is so unbelievably inconsistent," while another wrote: "So AJ really at the bottom, the scoring is so inconsistent," and a third added: "Scoring has been all over the place in tonight’s show."

BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker and Nadiya Bychkova earned just four from Craig and nine from Anton, with eights from the other judges, leaving some viewers scratching their heads.

Sara and Aljaz were sad to say goodbye to the show

Asked to choose between Sara and Aljaz and Tilly and Nikita after the dance-off, however, the judges unanimously decided to save the younger pair.

Giving his verdict, Craig Revel Horwood said: "This is a really difficult decision because I gave both couples on Saturday night a 7… but I think for me, the couple that stood out a little bit more and had the edge – Tilly and Nikita."

The pair danced a dramatic Argentine Tango

Motsi Mabuse added: "Judging on this dance off, I have to say there were three factors that decided it for me; there were details, the nerves and a very strong competitor so I am saving Tilly and Nikita."

Anton Du Beke agreed, saying: "Based on this dance-off and this dance-off alone, which was so strong, I’m just going to give the edge to Tilly and Nikita."

While head judge Shirley Ballas' deciding vote wasn't needed, she revealed she also would have chosen to save Tilly and Nikita.

